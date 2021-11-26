Radware (RDWR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2021 – Radware was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/12/2021 – Radware was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

11/7/2021 – Radware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/6/2021 – Radware was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

9/29/2021 – Radware was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RDWR opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Radware’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 82.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 91.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

