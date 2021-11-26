WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Down 0.8%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.73 and last traded at $72.33. 52,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 44,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

