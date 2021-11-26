IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 271 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 615.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $393.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.50 and its 200 day moving average is $332.23. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

