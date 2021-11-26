Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,521 Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

