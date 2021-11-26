Vincent Milano Buys 7,500 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCRX opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 994,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

