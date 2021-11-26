iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Pierre Miron Purchases 1,400 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$72.41 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$53.02 and a twelve month high of C$76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

