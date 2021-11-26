Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 147,246 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,246 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,618,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 352,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 349,810 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

