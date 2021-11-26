Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEXT opened at $3.66 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

