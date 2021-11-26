Invesco Ltd. Sells 309,632 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,632 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

