Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $26,000 Position in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alset EHome International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alset EHome International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alset EHome International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

