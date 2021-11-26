Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 69,234 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $269.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.05 and its 200-day moving average is $233.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

