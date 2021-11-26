Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

