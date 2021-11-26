Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 8.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

