Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

