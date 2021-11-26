The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,423,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,396,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,854,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Shares of DSGX opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

