The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $83.32 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.