Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.28 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

