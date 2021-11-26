PlatON Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.62 Million (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $416.10 million and $31.62 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.24 or 0.00232083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,250,927,505 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

