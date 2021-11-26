Virtu Financial LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Data Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

DTST stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.07. Data Storage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution.

