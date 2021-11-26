Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,266 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TENB stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.