Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,266 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TENB stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.