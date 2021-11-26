Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pyxis Tankers were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

PXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Univest Sec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.51.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.