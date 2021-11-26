Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,776 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.58, for a total transaction of $574,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

Morningstar stock opened at $319.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.65 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.95 and its 200 day moving average is $266.84.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.