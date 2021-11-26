Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $320.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $296.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 12 month low of $138.51 and a 12 month high of $301.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.