11,161 Shares in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $10.47 on Friday. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

