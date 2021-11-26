Brokerages Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.82%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.