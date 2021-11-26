Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Trading 7.9% Higher

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 23,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 293,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENJY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

