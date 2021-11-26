Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,120,087 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $48.78.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
