Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,120,087 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $48.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

