Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $3,945,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.