Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Down 3.8%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. 1,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 246,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several research firms recently commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

