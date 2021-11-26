MJ Hudson Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.13 (LON:MJH)

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MJH opened at GBX 44.65 ($0.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.42. MJ Hudson Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.09 million and a PE ratio of -11.75.

In related news, insider Andreas Tautscher purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £7,498 ($9,796.19).

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

