Hollencrest Capital Management Has $753,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.26 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

