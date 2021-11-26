IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

