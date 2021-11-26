Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $57.23.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.