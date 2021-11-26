The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 131,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.