Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Prudential stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
