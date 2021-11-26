Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Prudential stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Prudential by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 5.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 2.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

