Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Britvic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Britvic stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Britvic has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

