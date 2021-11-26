AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.24 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,502.20 ($19.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £339.83 million and a P/E ratio of 120.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,822.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,973.97. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27).

Several research firms have weighed in on ABDP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

