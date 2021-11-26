Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VMUK stock opened at GBX 167.55 ($2.19) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -15.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.82 ($2.81).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

