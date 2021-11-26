Brian T. Finnegan Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.03 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

