Justin Clair Sells 3,325 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Justin Clair sold 200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $6,400.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Justin Clair sold 239 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $7,652.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Justin Clair sold 71 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,272.00.

OLP stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OLP shares. Collins Stewart began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

