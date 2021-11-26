Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.25

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 27422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

