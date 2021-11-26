So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) PT Lowered to $9.00

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.30% from the company’s current price.

SY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in So-Young International during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

