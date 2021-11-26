Jeffrey Tepper Sells 20,000 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

