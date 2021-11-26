ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS opened at $133.78 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.