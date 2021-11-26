Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWC opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

