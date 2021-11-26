DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH opened at $184.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average is $185.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,669,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,608,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

