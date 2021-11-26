Comerica Bank Sells 3,914 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 517,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 88,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $6,235,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $44.62 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

