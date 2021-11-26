Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of SITC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.