Marshall Wace LLP Sells 7,767 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 133,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

GRTS stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

