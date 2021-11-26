Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 206.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,711 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 66.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 98.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $25.62 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $571.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

